Popular Sheffield cafe for sale after six "amazing" years in community

Homemade by Thelma's in the leafy suburb of Nether Edge

Made by Thelma’s, in Nether Edge, has been put for sale as a going concern after six years by owners Emily Rowley and Becky Furber due to personal circumstances.

There is no closing date set for the cafe – known for its breakfasts, brunches, cakes and bistro evenings – as the pair hope someone will be able to take it over.

“That would be the ideal situation, that somebody would take it over but put their own twist on it”, said Emily.

A bistro night dish at Homemade by Thelma's, Nether Edge Road Sheffield

Thelma’s, named after Emily’s grandma, started life as a smaller cafe on Sharrowvale Road, before moving to the larger site on Nether Edge Road. It has a leaning towards vegetarian dishes and international flavours.

Emily added: “We will be so sad to go.

“We’ve become part of the community and hope that somebody will take it on.

“Nether Edge is an amazing place to have a business. Men are obviously super too but a lot of the independent businesses in Nether Edge and on this road are run by women, it’s quite nice we have been part of that group of women.”

A bistro night dish at Homemade by Thelma's, Nether Edge Road Sheffield

Emily, who originally set up the cafe with her sister, added: “I’m trying not to think about what happens next.

“We need to see this through and keep doing the best we can do. Catering and food is my passion so I might be that I do something else on those lines in future, after a big holiday!”