Power cut hits 120 Sheffield homes 

A power cut has hit 120 homes in Sheffield this afternoon.
The outage in Stannington Road, Stannington, was reported at just after 8.30am.
Staff from the Northern Powergrid are on site attempting to fix the problem.
The body said the issue should be resolved by about 2pm.