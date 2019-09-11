£1.7 million for South Yorkshire walking and cycle routes

A man enjoys a bike ride on a path which is part of the National Cycle Network. Picture Scott Merrylees SM1003/86b

In total, £1,707,000 will be spent on paths across the city, as well as in Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham

The money will used to to improve the standard and accessibility of routes after the Department of Transport announced funding for projects across the UK.

Walking and cycling charity Sustrans secured the funding as part of a £20 million package to upgrade the National Cycle Network across England.

Rosslyn Colderley, Director for Sustrans in the North of England said: “I’m delighted to have helped secure this much-needed funding to improve and develop National Cycle Network routes across South Yorkshire.

“This is an important step towards achieving our vision to have paths for everyone on the National Cycle Network.”

The funding will help improve paths on or close to the ‘HS2 corridor’ in South Yorkshire, which are part of the National Cycle Network and the Trans Pennine Trail, and will allow more people to access the planned high speed rail link.

It also aims to boost biodiversity on the paths and provide access for wheelchairs, mobility scooters and buggies by removing restrictive barriers on traffic-free sections.

Sustrans will work with local authorities to deliver these improvements, which in Sheffield include further extending the Chapeltown Greenway northwards to Tankersley.