£3.5 worth of property up for sale at Sheffield auction

Blundells Summer Property Auction will take place on July 4.

The properties, which are worth as much as £700,000, will be going under the hammer at the Blundells Property Auction, which will be held on July 4.

Having already sold over £3.5m worth of property this year, the Sheffield-based auctioneers have doubled their previous auction offerings with almost 30 lots on offer for keen bidders.

Lucy Crapper, Associate Director & Auctioneer for Blundells Property Auctions, said: “We have some stunning lots on offer in this catalogue, with a huge variety of properties on offer with prices ranging from £13,000 to £700,000 – so something to suit all pockets and budgets.

“The first half of the year has been amazing, with our first auction of 2019 generating over £1.8m in property sales and selling 94 per cent of the lots offered. It was a fantastic day, which our second auction of the year came very close to matching.

“Our summer auction is always our most popular, with attendees showing their enthusiasm and spirited bidding in the room and often securing themselves a fantastic deal on properties and investments.”

Being offered in the July sale is a charming stone farmhouse in the ever the popular Yorkshire Dales National Park. While requiring refurbishment, this property would suit being a long-term family home, developers looking for a project or those parties looking for a second property or developing into holiday lets. Guide price £225,000+

While ensuring that the investor customer is catered for, an 11-bedroom dwelling, based opposite Clifton Park in Rotherham. Covering over 8,400 sq ft over 4-floors, this ex-residential care home has generated ‘lots’ of interest pre auction with its £150,000+ guide price.

Other notable lots going under the hammer include a 17th-century farmhouse with 18 acres of land, in the much sought after Peak District National Park (Guide Price £700,000+) and an 18th-century five-story, grade II listed townhouse based in the heart of Sheffield (Guide price £300,000+) with planning permission for conversion into flats.

In total, 29 lots have been entered into the Blundells auction, which will be held on Thursday, July 4 at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Chesterfield Road South.