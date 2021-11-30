'Real Forrest Gump' ultrarunner returns to Sheffield for signing of his new book

Robert Pope followed Forrest Gump's journey crossing America four times and travelling 15,000 miles in 2018.

Rob Pope is notorious in running circles for his extreme challenge, the Forrest Gump run, based on one undertaken by the Tom Hanks character - a 422 day 15,600 mile run crossing the US four times.

Rob is coming to Sheffield today (November 30) for a much more relaxed park life style run followed by a signing of his book, Becoming Forrest, at independent running shop Myracekit North, in Sharrow Vale.

Forrest… sorry, Rob, said: “I have been coming to places that show an interest and My Race Kit North reached out. Everyone in Sheffield has been so supportive. My book came out last month and it’s going up against the likes of Dave Grohl and Bob Mortimer.

Rob will be holding a book signing at Myracekit North in Sharrow Vale tonight (November 30).

"I started writing two months after I got back from the States. The point was never to write a book but I didn’t want to lose these memories of my journey, so I thought let’s just give it a go.

“All these stories just wanted to come out, at some points I was writing five thousand words a day, but the stories are so good it isn’t just a stream of consciousness. I can but hope that Tom Hanks picks up a copy."

Rob was last in Sheffield for a leg of his cannonball park run challenge, where he completed six of the city’s park runs as part of a cross country race from Blackpool to Bridlington.

He added: “I love Sheffield, some really good mates of mine are from there. If I was moving anywhere from Liverpool it would be Sheffield if I can get used to the hills."

The book signing will take place after Rob’s 5km race which will start at 5pm, and Rob will be at Myracekit North until 7pm to chat, answer questions and of course, sign books. Books can be bought from Rob at the shop, or you can bring your own.