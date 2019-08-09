Reassurances given over Peak District dam amid weather warning

More than 1500 people were evacuated from their homes in the Whaley Bridge area last week after part of the dam wall at Toddbrook Reservoir started to fall away following heavy rainfall.

A taskforce comprising of emergency services and the military have since managed to reduce the water levels to a safe level and residents have since been allowed to return to their homes.

Sand bags at the dam.

Emergency services have now sought to reassure residents that ‘appropriate measures’ are in place after the Met Office warned the area could see flooding due to predicted heavy rainfall this weekend.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said the Canal and River Trust is monitoring the water levels in Toddbrook Reservoir and if the water reaches a level of concern the residents in the evacuation zone ‘will be the first to know’.

Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Swann said: “The ongoing multi-agency work means that we are in a much better position to react to any risks from the dam and any rainfall that may cause local flooding.”

A multi-agency hub is in place at Whaley Bridge Primary School, 45 Buxton Road, Whaley Bridge, SK23 7HX for residents and businesses.

There are representatives from High Peak Borough Council, Derbyshire Police, Electricity North West, Cadent Gas, United Utilities, social care, Environment Agency and mental health services at the hub.

This will remain in place for the next several days.

A website has also been set up by Derbyshire County Council where people can visit for further information, this is www.derbyshire.gov.uk/whaleybridge

In addition, police officers and staff will be in the area for the next few days to assist with any queries from residents and businesses.