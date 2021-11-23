Reclaim the Night march through Sheffield city centre this weekend

(l-r) Ellen McGovern, Sabine Sharp and Charlotte Sisman with their banners for the Reclaim the Night march by Sheffield University Student Union. Picture: Andrew Roe

The aim of this march is to resist violence against women, remember the history, and reclaim the streets of Sheffield.

The march will head through Sheffield city centre to the Students' Union for a rally.

Hannah Budd, women students’ part time officer at Sheffield Students Union, said: “Every woman deserves to feel safe out on our streets.”

"The devastating events that have taken place this year shows just how important it is that we come together to resist all forms of violence and harassment against women at Reclaim the Night.”

Reclaim the Night started in Leeds in 1977, to protest the Ripper killings and the victim-blaming response to these murders.

The group says all women are welcome on the march, and all those who feel ‘woman’ applies to them in some way. Carers and dependents of all genders are also welcome.

The event also marks the start of 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign at Sheffield Students’ Union.