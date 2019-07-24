Release date announced for more of the sell-out Megatron tours, including Sheffield

.

Tickets for the August tours will go on sale to the general public at 7pm this Thursday (25th July).

Anyone interested in Sheffield’s hidden rivers are invited to join this adventure, in the company of experienced caving guides from YHA Edale and members of the Sheaf and Porter Rivers Trust. As you are directed through the rivers, you will learn about the history, biodiversity and future of these mysterious and sometimes unintentionally beautiful places. The majority of tours culminate at the ‘Megatron’ culvert section in Castlegate.

The July tours sold out in less than 10 hours and the August tours are expected to follow suit, more information can be found on the Facebook event here.

The feedback the trust has received from visitors so far has been incredibly positive. Dave Johnson (local amateur photographer), who attended one of the first tours, said: “It was quite simply one of the best things I've ever done! It was amazing to see a hidden side of Sheffield that a lot of folk don't even know about, let alone have seen before. Our guides were great; they were very friendly and knowledgeable and pointed out interesting things along the way. It was fantastic to tick the famous Megatron cavern off my bucket list!”