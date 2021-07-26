Relive joy of Tramlines 2021 at Sheffield festival that 'made history' - and tickets go on sale today for next year

The event, permitted to go ahead at full capacity as a pilot event, saw thousands of families, music lovers and friends let their hair down over three days at Hillsborough Park.

Bands, including several Sheffield acts, performed with big smiles and many musicians spoke of their elation at returning to performing after almost two years due to the Covid-19 lockdowns.

The Reytons’ frontman Jonny Yerrell told the crowd on Sunday he had been watching bands from the other side of the stage just two years ago.

It was a pivotal and emotional moment for many who had missed the sense of community and celebration that festivals bring.

One mum was cheered and shown on the big screen after climbing on her son’s shoulders to enjoy Tom Walker performing.

Organisers said last night on Twitter: “Sheffield.. what can we say. We just made history together! Three days of phenomenal music, comedy, sun, sing-a-longs, beers and, most importantly, hugs!

Here we relive some of the best moments captured over the three days by our photographer.

Those keen to do it all again – or if you missed out – can buy limited super early bird tickets for Tramlines 2022 tonight from 6pm.

Each festival attendee this year had to prove their had had both Covid-19 vaccines, or show a negative test result, as well as completing a health questionnaire.

1. Tramlines returns to Hillsborough Park Tramlines went ahead at full capacity as a pilot event at the weekend Photo: Dean Atkins Buy photo

2. Sheffield acts were stars of the festival The Everley Pregnant Brothers hit the main stage on Saturday afternoon Photo: Dean Atkins Buy photo

3. Celebrations - and community This mum was cheered and shown on the big screen after getting on her son's shoulders during Tom Walker's show Photo: This mum was cheered and shown on the big screen after getting on her son's shoulders during Tom Walker's show Buy photo

4. Hugs were back - at last Friends reunited at the Tramlines Photo: Dean Atkins Buy photo