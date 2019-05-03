Remembering HMS Sheffield on anniversary of Falklands War missile attack that killed 20 - PICTURES

20 crew lost their lives when the D80 destroyer was hit by an Argentine Exocet missile - and the ship sank a few days later on May 10. Here's a pictorial look at HMS Sheffield.

May 4, 1982 The HMS Sheffield was hit by an Argentine Exocet missile on May 4, 1982 during the Falklands War.

Aftermath 20 crew died in the blast - but the ship remained afloat after the attack.

Suirvivors Lt Colin Hayley and Chief Petty Officer Terry Turnell were among the survivors.

Ablaze and adrift HMS Sheffield suffered a fatal blow in the May 4 attack - but the ship didn't sink until May 10.

