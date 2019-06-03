Residents rally round in Sheffield village to fund memorial stone

An appeal to appeal to fund the erection of a commemorative stone in a Sheffield village has exceeded its target.

Thanks to the generous support from around 100 residents in Worrall the sculptor Andrew Vickers is already looking for a suitable piece of stone to start the project.

Following a suggestion by a local resident Worrall Environmental Group (WEG) took up the idea that a commemorative tree also be planted in the village and worked with Sheffield Council staff so that in just a few weeks an Autumn Glory maple was planted there.

A decision was made at an open meeting in the Shoulder of Mutton pub to add a stone inscribed “To Remember All Who Served, Sacrificed and Changed Our World” to make it clear that the tree commemorates peoples sacrifices, not just those in the forces.

Residents were keen to raise the £900 needed for the memorial and thanks to collections via JustGiving.com and the Worrall Post Office £552 was raised in the first week alone with the final target achieved in three weeks.

Placed at the prominent junction of Worrall Road and Kirk Edge Road this stone will be passed daily by hundreds of Bradfield School pupils and many commuters.

A ceremony to unveil the stone is planned for Sunday September 1 which is the 80th anniversary of the start of the Second World War.

Worrall Environmental Group is concerned with environmental aspects of the village and carries out work to ensure it remains unspoiled.