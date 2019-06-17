Rotherham officer saves neglected dog

PCSO Claire Ryan from the Rotherham North Neighbourhood Team saved Shar Pei Fizz

PCSO Claire Ryan from the Rotherham North Neighbourhood Team attended a property on Marion Road in Rawmarsh following concerns from neighbours around anti-social behaviour.

PCSO Ryan had finished speaking to the resident and was about to leave, when she spotted a young dog out of the corner of her eye. It was Fizz, an underweight, one year old Shar Pei X with severe skin problems.

PCSO Ryan said: “I was just about to leave the house, when a dog caught my eye.

The dog, called Fizz was dragging his belly across the carpet trying to ease his itchiness. He jumped onto the sofa and continued scratching; his skin was so sore, dry and bleeding in parts.

“I love all animals especially dogs and the look in his eyes immediately told me I needed to help him.

“I asked the owner if she had him registered with a vet and if he was on medication or treatments for this skin, which smelt terrible. I spent half an hour showing her how to access the help that Fizz needed.

“I left Fizz and went back to the office in the hope she would take him to a vet. In the back of my mind, I had doubts that she wouldn’t and couldn’t rest knowing he was in distress and pain.

“I went to see the local dog warden from Rotherham Council and raised my concerns.

“The dog warden visited Fizz several times and with no progress being made, the owner surrendered him into the care of the authorities.”

Fizz is now at Rain Rescue Centre in Rotherham receiving the veterinary care that he needs.

Once Fizz has made a full recovery he will placed up for adoption to find a loving home.