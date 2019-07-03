RSPCA Sheffield open day set to raise money and awareness for vulnerable animals in the city

The open day, which is being held on Sunday 7th July from 10am-3:30pm at the centre, will include a variety of stalls, including food and drink, books, crafts, games, a children’s fun area, a pet show, demonstrations and the opportunity to chat with staff at the branch.

The branch is made up of a number of services, including the Sheffield Animal Centre, which rehabilitates and rehomes unwanted, neglected and abandoned cats and dogs, a Veterinary Clinic for the centre animals, and various charity shops around the city, which are a vital source of income.

Sheffield RSPCA

The centre is currently extremely busy helping animals – summer sees a spike in abandoned animals and kitten season is well on the way, so there are lots of dogs and cats requiring a forever home.

Diana Radford, Operations Director at the Sheffield branch, said: “Although we receive some support from the National RSPCA, we have to generate all of our own operating costs through local fund raising in Sheffield.

“That’s why opportunities like our open days are so important – the centre costs over £3000 a day to run, which is raised by volunteers and staff.