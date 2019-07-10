School boy, aged 15, needs help raising £4,500 for a ‘trip of a lifetime’ to Kenya

Bailey Jackson, aged 15, of Rotherham, who has been given the chance to visit Kenya for four weeks in the summer of 2020, but he needs help to raise the funds needed.

Bailey Jackson has been given the chance to visit the South African country for four weeks in the summer of 2020, where he hopes to help build schools, dig watering holes for animals, and install new fresh drinking water facilities.

Bailey’s proud mum Claire said: “Bailey is autistic so this is going to be one of the biggest challenges that he will face in his life, but he is determined to try his hardest to achieve it.

“He does, however, need some help on his journey from friends and family and the public too.

“This opportunity to visit an inspiring country would be a trip of a lifetime for anyone, let alone a teenager.

“As well as been able to fundraise, the trip will also allow Bailey to gain new life skills, grow in confidence and maturity and learn to plan and budget.

“He will develop loads of extra new skills like time keeping and balancing school work with fundraising activities.

“The trip will boost his CV and hopefully Bailey will also make an incredible impact for the local communities, wildlife and environment that will last for a lifetime.”

Bailey has been given the chance to go to Kenya thanks to his school, Wingfield Academy in Rotherham, and Camps International, a social enterprise group which provide opportunities for people to travel to East Africa, South East Asia and South and Central America to help local communities.

Claire added: “On this expedition, Bailey will be using his communication skills, demonstrating his ability to work as part of a team, and also problem solving.

“He will be experiencing new life challenges as he travels around the country to undertake a range of new activities like helping rangers protect wildlife from poachers, making flip-flop key-rings which local people can sell to support their enterprise and helping to improve healthcare facilities and build houses.

“Bailey will be forever grateful for any help given during his journey.”

The £4,500 needed will cover the cost of the expedition, vaccinations and travel.