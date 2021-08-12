Screen stars' gift to Sheffield's Botanical Gardens is still growing strong half a century later

Judy Geeson planted the tree after attending a press preview of her film in Sheffield.

The tree was planted by Judy after she attended a press preview of her film, Here We Go Round the Mulberry Bush, at the Gaumont Theatre in February 1968.

Judy had starred in the 1967 film, a comedy about a virgin, played by Barry Evans, who desperately wants to seduce his dream girl Mary Gloucester, played by Judy.

Some scenes in the film were deemed too explicit even for a swinging 60s audience, and the British theatrical release included cuts to dialogue and Mary’s bathing scene, which were restored on the 2010 DVD release.

The mulberry tree, now 53 years old and about 10 feet high, stands behind the glass houses in the Botanical Gardens on the path that runs along the railings at the top of the park, running alongside Clarkehouse Road.

A plaque beside the tree reads: “This mulberry bush was planted by Miss Judy Geeson starring in Here We Go Round the Mulberry Bush Gaumont Theatre Sheffield Feb 1968.”

The Gaumont Theatre was closed in 1985 and later demolished, being replaced by an Odeon cinema and then a nightclub.