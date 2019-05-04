Search continues for mother and two-year-old daughter missing from Doncaster

The search for a woman and her two-year-old daughter who were last seen in Doncaster over a month ago is continuing today.

Sebjana Myzeqari and her two-year-old daughter Enissa Myzeqari were reported missing on Wednesday, May 1 having not been seen for a number of weeks.

Sebjana and Enissa were last seen in Doncaster over a month ago.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "They were last seen leaving a medical centre on St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster, on Tuesday, April 2 at around 10.30am crossing Trafford Way and heading in the direction of Doncaster Town Centre, but they have not been seen or heard from since.

"Sebjana is described as around 5 ft 5 ins tall with shoulder length mousy brown hair.

"Enissa is described as having distinctive large brown eyes and brown curly hair. There is limited information about what clothing they may be wearing, however Sebjana is reported to habitually wear dark clothing and Enissa is thought to be wearing a light pink and white outfit.

"Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare and want to speak to anyone who has seen them recently.

Have you seen two-year-old Enissa?

"Have you heard from Sebjana? Do you know where they might be?"

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 275 of May 1, 2019.