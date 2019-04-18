Preperations are well underway at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield ready for the start of the Snooker World Championships. Picture: Chris Etchells

See behind the scenes at the Crucible Theatre as Sheffield prepares for World Snooker Championship

Final preparations are being made at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield as the city gets ready for the World Snooker Championship.

Go behind the scenes at the ‘home of snooker’ as the countdown continues.

The TV studio in the Winter Garden. Picture: Chris Etchells

1. The Winter Garden.

The TV studio in the Winter Garden. Picture: Chris Etchells
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
One of two commentary boxes at the Crucible. Picture: Chris Etchells.

2. The commentary box

One of two commentary boxes at the Crucible. Picture: Chris Etchells.
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
One of the players' dressing rooms. Picture: Chris Etchells

3. The players' dressing room.

One of the players' dressing rooms. Picture: Chris Etchells
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
A moisture-absorbing cloth is laid over the table. Picture: Chris Etchells

4. The tables

A moisture-absorbing cloth is laid over the table. Picture: Chris Etchells
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3