According to RSPCA dog welfare expert Dr Samantha Gaines, nationwide there was “unprecedented interest” in rehoming during the lockdowns. In 2020, in Nottinghamshire 131 dogs were rehomed, in South Yorkshire, it was 291, and Derbyshire, 258.
Many centres received hundreds of applications, some dogs were snapped up even before they’d been advertised online. While most were rehomed, some were sadly overlooked.
This ‘Adoptober’ the RSPCA want to find homes for all the dogs that remain at RSPCA centres. Could you help give a home to one of these adorable pooches seen here…?
1. Rugby fan Corby needs a special family to help him heal and play
Meet Corby. A very chilled out gent that also loves to spend a lot of his time playing. The black and white seven-year-old Jack Russell Terrier previously had a rough time with fleas, which had made his skin sore. But he is re-couperating and now needs a big family to have lots of fun, laughter and cuddles with. They need to be patient with him whilst his skin heals and fur grows back. Having a family could be what he needs to help him heal. He could live children, other dogs, even cats. Rugby fans would be good, as his favourite toy is his rugby ball!
See:https://www.rspca.org.uk/findapet/details/-/Animal/CORBY/ref/BSA2106436/rehome
Photo: RSPCA
2. Sweet little Ronnie is looking for a 'calm and peaceful' retirement home
Meet Ronnie, he is a 13-year-old black and white crossbreed - unknown. Being an older chap, he enjoys gentle short walks, followed by naps on the sofa. He is an inquisitive little fellow. He could live with children from the age of eight and over as long as they understand that an older dog needs a calm and relaxing home and won't be up for playing a lot. He needs to be the only dog in the household to enjoy all the attention in his golden years
See: https://www.rspca.org.uk/findapet/details/-/Animal/RONNIE/ref/BSA2106571/rehome
Photo: RSPCA
3. Friendly Oreo is waiting to give a 'high five' to a new family who will love him to bits
Meet Oreo, he is a toy mad seven-year-old lurcher crossbreed. Highly sociable, he is looking for a big family to shower him with plenty of love and attention. He likes lots of fuss and wants nothing more than to go on long family walks. He enjoys meeting new two legged and four legged friends. He could probably live with another dog, but probably not a cat. He enjoys being around someone most of the time. He has had some training - not only has he mastered 'sit' he now likes to give 'high 5's!' He is currently living with foster parents. See: https://www.rspca.org.uk/findapet/details/-/Animal/OREO/ref/BSA2106278/rehome
Photo: RSPCA
4. Gentle giant Kelly is looking for a forever home with a family who will love her
Meet Kelly - she is an eight-year-old brindle and white Staffordshire Bull Terrier crossbreed, described as a “truly beautiful little lady, a proper puppy at heart, and full of beans." She is personable and friendly, and has happily been around children and other dogs. She does become quite anxious and stressed when left alone and will require some work from her new owners. She is almost house trained, could live with children of secondary school age, may be able to live with another dog, but prefers not to live with a cat. She is a gentle giant who loves fuss and attention. See: https://www.rspca.org.uk/findapet/details/-/Animal/KELLY/ref/BSA2106552/rehome
Photo: RSPCA