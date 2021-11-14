Sheffield art gallery and coffee shop closes after being 'hit hard' by the pandemic

The art gallery and cafe closed after almost 20 years in Sheffield.

The Bessemer II art gallery and coffee shop located on Ecclesall Road between Endcliffe Park and the Botanical Gardens closed it’s doors this month as the pandemic made the business untenable.

The gallery combined contemporary art and craft with a dedicated, in-house art cafe serving home-made cakes with vegan and gluten free options.

They stocked a large range of original artwork, photography, sculpture, fine jewellery, glassware, textiles, ceramics, home-ware, giftware, cards, wrap and stationary.

A note by The Bessemer II left at the premises for customers to read, said: “Sadly after almost 20 years we have had to take the very difficult decision to close the gallery. Unfortunately Covid has hit us hard and it’s just not viable to continue.