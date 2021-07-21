Sheffield bin collections hit by staff isolating

The suspension was confirmed yesterday, and it is not known how long the suspension will last.

A statement from Veolia, which provides waste management services for Sheffield City Council, said: “We regret to advise that due to COVID-19 impacting staffing levels, garden waste collections are suspended for two weeks.

Green bin collections in Sheffield have been suspended

"We'll continue to review the situation and the service will resume as soon as possible.

“Please keep your green bin on your property until collections restart.”

A number of residents have contacted the council demanding a partial refund of their bill.