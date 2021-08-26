Sheffield BMX track is vital resource for Olympians of the future

Charnock BMX park is popular with people across Sheffield.

Olmypic fever doesn’t just disappear when the games end, and at Charnock BMX park in Sheffield, interest in the once-niche sport has increased.

Fortunately, the track, which is showing signs of wear and tear, has received much-needed investment from Sheffield City Council, ensuring that it can used by new and veteran riders for many years to come.

Funding of £21,430 which was secured in part owning to support from local councillors and Sheffield South East MP, Clive Betts, will be spent improving the track, which has not had any investment since it opened in 2015.

Chrnock BMX club. Picture Scott Merrylees

The track was created to encourage outdoor exercise in a safe and welcoming environment and has always been a project led by its community of users.

Work will primarily focus on tarmacking the track which will reduce future maintenance costs and provide a consistent surface for BMX riders, increasing its sustainability going forward.

Anthony Naylor, Charnock Bike Track Clubs Chairman, said: “The funding will definitely expand who can use the area. The track is open to everyone. We looked after it to an extend but it gets to a point where we can’t fix it anymore because main parts are crumbling. Last year I started fixing the dirt jumps – they had really deteriorated.

"A great deal of time and energy has gone into this project over the last two years, and it is reassuring to see it recognised. The value it offers the community is huge, and it has been secured going forward.

“We are planning to make a small track next door for younger kids, for which we will apply for more funding. At the moment it’s ideal for people aged 10 and over, but you do get really small children and they fall down because it’s too high. Small kids want to go round it but other kids are flying round and it can be dangerous.

In Tokyo, Team GB secured four BMX medals - two gold, one in women’s freestyle and the other in women’s racing, as well as a silver in men’s racing and bronze in men’s freestyle.

Anthony added: "At the Olympics the BMXers were hugging each other and that’s like at our track. They say to new people, ‘go on, you can do it.’ Everyone is really happy to meet new people - if all of life was like that it would be lovely.

“We have seen a lot more people coming down and it has really spurred people to get out here. I find that most of the people who use the track don’t play football. BMX is a kind of sport where you can work within yourself, but it’s also good to do with your mates.

“A lot of sport just builds up over a period of time, like skateboarding which was big in the 70s and then there was a dip and now it’s in the Olympics too.

"The reason I got involved in BMX is the feeling of getting on a bike and you’re not thinking about anything. You are concentrating on riding the bike and just going fast around the track. You are pushing yourself forward and being aware all the time. When you get a little older you are trying to just keep going and keep doing the tricks and jumps you have done before. It’s just good for your soul.

Anthony said that as well providing a free space for BMXers, the track benefits the entire area, as the Charnock Bike Track Club does litter picking locally.

He added: "It's important for local clubs to look after their space an unfortunately not every club does that.

“Everything is free. Having a barrier, especially with younger kids, asking them to pay is not quite right. Because of that we are trying to find funding from other sources, we have been chipping in ourselves. It’s definitely been a community effort.

“Support from councillors and MP Clive Betts was integral to gaining council funding. Clive is our local MP I thought if I have a chat with him he can get to know what the track is about and how we look at things and what we have done so far. It was so important to talk to Clive. He came to meet us at the track and I am delighted that he could come. Important people can make or break things.

“We had support from councillors too - Karen McGowan came to the first meeting. They definitely appreciated the importance of the track and they realised how popular the place is, how much we love the place and how many people come from different parts of Sheffield. New people come to the place all the time, they find us on Google Maps and they just turn up.

Clive Betts, MP welcomed the news that funding had been secured. He said: “Encouraging and investing in sports and outside activities for young people is always hugely important, and something we need to see more of in our recovery from the pandemic. Especially after our recent successes at the Tokyo Olympics we need to be fostering the British Olympians of the future.