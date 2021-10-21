Sheffield boxing coach releases second single as he pursues his second love - music

Dom with professional boxer Kid Galahad in his gym.

Dom Ingle, the son of Brendan Ingle who trained the likes of world champion Prince Naseem, released his second single this month, although he has not hung up his gloves just yet.

Dom was born into boxing, but music was never far away either – he remembers his Irish father singing the Dubliners, and he joined the choir at the church with which his boxing club was affiliated.

Now, aged 54, Dom has released his second single, Sophie Brings the Sunshine, following the release of Fast Car Eddie, a song about boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, last year.

Dom's new single, Sophie Brings the Sunshine was released this month.

Dom said: “Music and sport bring people together - even though you don’t think there’s a similarity most people who listen to music watch sport. A lot of pop stars and musicians are into boxing, it is another form of expression.

Liam Gallagher and The Script’s Danny O'Donoghue have visited Dom in the gym and Danny invited him to a studio in London.

Before becoming involved in boxing, Dom was in several bands. He added: “We played at working men’s clubs, we even played at The Limit . It wasn’t as easy to release your own music, now with the age of Spotify and streaming you don’t need a record company.”

Dom is still keen to continue working in the gym. He added: “My dad did it until the day he died. We have had 5 or 6 world champions from our gym because we have been so dedicated.”

Dom in the studio with Sheffield recording artist Zee Krayski.

But, with boxing taking up less of his time due to the fights being “bigger but fewer”, Dom has been able to concentrate on writing and recording.

He said: “I’m never going to be an Ed Sheeran or a Coldplay but as long as I’m enjoying it I’ll do it. I will get another single out before Christmas and I want to release another two or three by next March. Next year I will probably do a few live gigs in Sheffield. ”

Producer and recording artist Zee Krayski produced Dom’s tracks, and drummer/song writer Steve O’Brien played and arranged the drums.