Sheffield charity closes four shops due to high street downturn and lack of volunteers

Bluebell Wood says a combination of factors including high street retail pressures and the impact of coronavirus has meant the stores have become loss making and no longer viable.However, bosses say the closure of the stores will have no effect on the critical services that Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice continues to offer to children and families across the region and it will continue to raise funds through other initiatives.David added: “It is with deep sadness that we have taken the decision to permanently close our charity shops.“This has been a reluctant and difficult choice by the trustees, acting in the best interests of the charity for the long term security of the organisation.It costs around £5 million to run the hospice in a typical year and the majority of income is generated from fundraising, donations, legacies and events. Bluebell Wood receives less than a fifth of its funding from the NHS.Bluebell Wood temporarily closed its four stores in March 2020 as well as its warehouse in Hellaby due to the coronavirus restrictions.