Sheffield Children's Hospital staff are cycling 500 miles from London to Glasgow to send a message about climate change

The cycle route will cover more than 500 miles, starting at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

The bike ride will start at Great Ormond Street hospital on October 24, passing through Sheffield on the 27th and ending in Glasgow October 31 where a letter will be delivered to world leaders at COP26.

The Ride for Their Lives event is designed to raise awareness of climate change and air pollution specifically which has a disproportionate health affect on children.

Philip Branford, environmental and sustainability officer, and Jenny Featherstone, team leader for community physiotherapy and occupation therapy, two of the riders taking part from Sheffield Children’s Hospital, spoke to Sheffield Telegraph about why they got involved.

Philip has been training several days a week for the long ride.

Jenny said: “I am really passionate about climate change and being environmentally friendly. We are trying to make changes in how we communicate to make people think about our environment and being more sustainable. I want to inspire other people to come to work on their bikes."

Philip added: “When I was contacted I jumped at the chance. It’s nice to feel like we are physically doing something. This is something we need to take seriously, we need to have started 10 years ago.”

Regarding how they are training for the week long ride, Jenny said: “It’s about trying to build up endurance and confidence on the bike, and being able to tackle the weather. It will be 10 hour days in the saddle.”

Philip said: “Climate change is in the news every day but the message is not always coming from a source that people trust.

Left to right: Jenny Featherstone, Jamie Gray , Philip Branford, Gary Candow will be taking part in the Ride for Their Lives 500 mile bike ride.

"There was a survey that found doctors were the most trusted profession and nurses were second. We are hoping that because this is health care professionals doing it people will listen a bit more.”

Two other members of staff from Sheffield Children’s Hospital, Garry Candow and Jamie Gray will also be participating.