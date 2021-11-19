Sheffield Christmas lights 2021: Everybody's Talking About Jamie icon Jamie Campbell to turn on lights
Jamie Campbell, the man who inspired a hit musical, and long-running Sheffield panto star Damian Williams, will feature in this year’s Christmas lights switch-on.
Jamie, the Sheffielder whose story inspired the musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, is set to be on stage for the main switch-on at 5.30pm, with roles earlier in the day for Damian, the Lyceum panto Dame for over a decade, and the the former Britain’s got Talent singer Kyle Tomlinson.
The big switch-on is on Sunday, November 21.
Jamie will be joined by The Lord Mayor of Sheffield and Santa for the Sheffield Christmas light switch-on, hosted by Heart’s Dixie and Emma, for the big countdown before pushing the plunger to switch the lights on.
Jamie said: “What an honour it is to have been asked to turn on the Christmas lights in Sheffield. Catch me on Sunday at around 5.30 lighting up the streets of the Steel City. I’m so excited to get dolled up and have a festive frolic with you all. See you there.”
It comes at the end of year which saw the premier of the film Everybody's Talking About Jamie take place in Sheffield City Centre.
Festive activities will take place throughout the day from 2pm, with live entertainment from 4.30pm in Barker’s Pool. Hype Dance Academy will be performing their routines, and there’ll be plenty of singing from the Stagecoach Choir, plus 2017 Britain’s Got Talent finalist Kyle Tomlinson
The lights will be turned on across the city centre at 5.30pm, followed by a firework display.
Outside the Town Hall the cast of Sheffield’s festive panto Sleeping Beauty, and children’s characters will be meeting and greeting eventgoers.
Councillor Mazher Iqbal, executive member for culture, said: “It's fantastic to see the city centre buzzing with unique market stalls, fun rides, cosy bars, and a grotto, and the exciting light switch on event will really bring the magic alive on Sunday. After the success of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie this year, we’re honoured to have Jamie himself here with us to make Sheffield shine this Christmas.
“This is a great opportunity for some festive family fun, while grabbing gifts and treats, and supporting all the fantastic retailers and businesses in the city. The huge programme of events we hosted throughout the summer and autumn saw footfall soar in Sheffield, and I’m sure we’ll see that continue into this festive season and beyond.
“We want everyone to enjoy spending time in our wonderful city, I hope you'll all make the most of it and join us to celebrate Christmas in Sheffield.”
The council has said if attending people are advised to wear face coverings in crowded areas and to keep sanitising their hands. Anyone with Covid symptoms or who is self isolating should not attend. Some roads will be closed.