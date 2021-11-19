Jamie, the Sheffielder whose story inspired the musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, is set to be on stage for the main switch-on at 5.30pm, with roles earlier in the day for Damian, the Lyceum panto Dame for over a decade, and the the former Britain’s got Talent singer Kyle Tomlinson.

The big switch-on is on Sunday, November 21.

Jamie will be joined by The Lord Mayor of Sheffield and Santa for the Sheffield Christmas light switch-on, hosted by Heart’s Dixie and Emma, for the big countdown before pushing the plunger to switch the lights on.

The Sheffield premier of "There Something About Jamie' at the Crucible Theatre. Jamie Campbell and Max Harwood. Jamie is set to switch on Sheffield's Christmas light. Picture Scott Merrylees

Jamie said: “What an honour it is to have been asked to turn on the Christmas lights in Sheffield. Catch me on Sunday at around 5.30 lighting up the streets of the Steel City. I’m so excited to get dolled up and have a festive frolic with you all. See you there.”

It comes at the end of year which saw the premier of the film Everybody's Talking About Jamie take place in Sheffield City Centre.

Festive activities will take place throughout the day from 2pm, with live entertainment from 4.30pm in Barker’s Pool. Hype Dance Academy will be performing their routines, and there’ll be plenty of singing from the Stagecoach Choir, plus 2017 Britain’s Got Talent finalist Kyle Tomlinson

The lights will be turned on across the city centre at 5.30pm, followed by a firework display.

Damian Williams will appear at this year's Christmas lights event in Sheffield

Outside the Town Hall the cast of Sheffield’s festive panto Sleeping Beauty, and children’s characters will be meeting and greeting eventgoers.

Councillor Mazher Iqbal, executive member for culture, said: “It's fantastic to see the city centre buzzing with unique market stalls, fun rides, cosy bars, and a grotto, and the exciting light switch on event will really bring the magic alive on Sunday. After the success of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie this year, we’re honoured to have Jamie himself here with us to make Sheffield shine this Christmas.

“This is a great opportunity for some festive family fun, while grabbing gifts and treats, and supporting all the fantastic retailers and businesses in the city. The huge programme of events we hosted throughout the summer and autumn saw footfall soar in Sheffield, and I’m sure we’ll see that continue into this festive season and beyond.

“We want everyone to enjoy spending time in our wonderful city, I hope you'll all make the most of it and join us to celebrate Christmas in Sheffield.”