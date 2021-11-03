Sheffield city centre police patrols stepped up as investigation into three injection spikings continue

Police patrol as revellers enjoy a night out (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP) (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Police said an 18-year-old woman was reportedly injected with a suspected syringe at a club on Eyre Street on October 30. She was ill and taken to hospital but has been discharged.

On November 1 a 19-year-old was also injected with a suspected syringe at the same location. She remains stable in hospital.

Officers also received a report at a second city centre club in Carver Street on 30 October when a second 18-year-old woman was injected. She became ill and was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

Two of the incidents took place in a club on Eyre Street in the city centre.

Police say officers are working closely with local venues to ensure security measures are in place. They are appealing for anyone with information to report it and said evidence so far does not suggest the crimes have a sexual motivation.

Detective Chief Inspector Benjamin Wood said patrols had been stepped up in the city centre and police were ‘thoroughly investigating each and every incident reported.’

He added: “Everyone should be able to enjoy our night-time economy without the fear of being harmed.

“If you have been spiked, it is not your fault in any way and it is nothing you should feel ashamed of. The blame lies solely with those committing this type of crime.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

“I’m now addressing those people: if you are responsible for these incidents, it is not a joke. It is not a bit of fun. You are endangering the lives of innocent people.