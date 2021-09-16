Sheffield community continues fight to save 100-year-old pub

The Plough Inn, Crosspool. Picture: Chris Etchells

The Plough in Crosspool is under threat of demolition after the building owners appealed against refusal for plans to knock it down and build eight properties in its place.

But campaign group, The Plough Community Benefit Society, have put forward a submission to the planning inspectorate arguing that the original refusal of the plans should stand.

Peter Duff, Chair of the group, said: “It’s a lovely building, Sheffield is not blessed with many older building and the Plough is nearly 100 years old. There has always been a Plough on that site since the 17th century. I think it’s a strong part of Sheffield’s heritage.

Peter Duff (middle) with other members of the Plough Community Benefit Society.

"It has links with Hallam Cricket Club - a former landlord formed the cricket club and the cricket club spawned the football club.

“People made friends there and it was a big part of their social lives. I was a regular drinker in there for the best part of 20 years.”

The group made their submission on August 18, one day before the deadline, and a decision from the planning inspector is due by mid October.

If building owners, Spacepad Construction, win their appeal, it is likely the demolition will go ahead, but if they lose they will have to amend their plans for the use of the site.

The Plough Community Benefit Society previously launched a community share issue in order to put a bid in to buy the pub.

Peter added: “If it is approved we can go through a judicial review but that is pretty costly, there are a lot of fees which are prohibitive. It would be a big blow really to our efforts to save the pub. We think a big majority of local people want to keep the pub - it’s reflected in the response to the initial application.”

The original planning application to demolish The Plough received 217 comments, 208 of which were objections to the application.

The Plough has remained vacant since 2016 and was designated an Asset of Community Value in 2018.