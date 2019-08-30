Sheffield community groups have been awarded £1.4 million from the National Lottery

A volunteer at Foodhall CIC in Sheffield.

The money is being distributed by The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK, and has been raised by players for good causes.

In total, 40 community projects in Sheffield are receiving a share, ranging from breakdancing sessions for visually impaired people to radio podcasts produced by people with learning disabilities.

One of the projects is Project Foodhall by Foodhall CIC, which has been awarded just over £200,000.

The funding will continue the development of their open public dining space, which is managed by the community for the community, where they encourage the sharing of food, drink, company, skills, and time.

The aim is to help tackle social isolation and encourage integration across a diverse range of people, including students, refugees, and those at risk of homelessness.

Isaac Tendler, Director at Foodhall CIC, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this funding from the National Lottery Community Fund. Thanks to National Lottery players, we will be able to feed more people, host more workshops, and offer employment to members of our community - all continuing our mission to bring everyone together to share as equals.”

Abdou Sidibe, Regional Head of Funding for Yorkshire and Humber at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “When people work together, good things happen. Thanks to National Lottery players we are able to support an exciting range of organisations and projects delivering the activities they want to see in their communities.

“Many of the projects we have funded this quarter are focused on bringing those communities together and enabling people to make new connections. With their ideas, knowledge and passion, this money changes lives.”

The National Lottery Community Fund is responsible for giving out money raised by National Lottery players for good causes.