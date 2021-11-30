Sheffield concert cancelled due to Covid-19 travel restrictions
A concert due to take place in Sheffield next week has been cancelled as Covid-19 travel restrictions mean the performer cannot make the journey.
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 2:23 pm
The concert by American singer, songwriter and bluegrass performer Sierra Hull due to be held at the Greystones next Tuesday (December 7) has been called off because of the new Covid travel restrictions. A new date is planned next December.
Meanwhile, Scottish folk singer and musician Kris Drever will appear at the Greystones on Monday (December 6) after bad weather forced the postponement of his concert last Sunday.