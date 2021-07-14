Sheffield Council to consider options to replace Whiteley Woods shelter demolished over safety concerns
A shelter which stood in Whiteley Woods for over four decades and was used by teens to drink and take drugs has been demolished due to safety concerns.
The brick shelter which showed signs of decades of vandalism and graffiti was demolished on July 12 by a digger.
The shelter was located near Shepherd Wheel in the picturesque Whiteley Woods, an area known for its walking and cycling routes.
Councillor Alison Teal, Executive Member for Parks, Wellbeing and Leisure at Sheffield City Council, said: “The building has been demolished because it was in disrepair and was a health and safety risk to the public.
"We want to make sure our parks and green spaces are welcoming and attractive, with the right amenities available to enhance visitor experience, while still
preserving our natural environment.
“We will be exploring the best options with our stakeholders for this popular location and will update local people as soon as this progresses.”