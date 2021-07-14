Sheffield Council to consider options to replace Whiteley Woods shelter demolished over safety concerns

The brick shelter which showed signs of decades of vandalism and graffiti was demolished on July 12 by a digger.

The shelter was located near Shepherd Wheel in the picturesque Whiteley Woods, an area known for its walking and cycling routes.

Councillor Alison Teal, Executive Member for Parks, Wellbeing and Leisure at Sheffield City Council, said: “The building has been demolished because it was in disrepair and was a health and safety risk to the public.

The shelter had been used by teens to drink and take drugs for years.

"We want to make sure our parks and green spaces are welcoming and attractive, with the right amenities available to enhance visitor experience, while still

preserving our natural environment.