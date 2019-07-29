Sheffield crash survivor launches safety campaign

Andy Bolan launches road safety campaign

Andy Bolan suffered a number of injuries, including a shattered right knee, in the collision between his bike and a Land Rover in London Road, Sheffield. It is believed that the Land Rover was attempting to turn right across London Road.

The 24-year-old who was riding to work was flung from his bike, hitting the vehicle’s windscreen. The force of the impact cracked his helmet. Paramedics said that Andy, who spent 11 days in hospital, would have died if he was not wearing a helmet.

Following the crash, Andy of Norton Lees, Sheffield, instructed expert serious injury lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to help investigate the incident and help him access specialist rehabilitation he needs to overcome his injuries.

Andy, who has not yet been able to return to his job as an apprentice mechanic, has now spoken for the first time about the impact the collision has had on him. He has joined his legal team at Irwin Mitchell in urging drivers to be aware of road users on two wheels.

Elizabeth Whitehead, expert serious injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Andy, said: “Through our work we often see the consequences of what can happen when vulnerable road users, such as motorcyclists, are involved in collisions.

“Andy suffered a number of serious injuries in the collision which have had a great effect on his life. Thankfully he was wearing a helmet or the repercussions of the collision could have been even more devastating.

“Andy’s case vividly highlights the importance of why bike riders should always wear a helmet as well as the need for motorists to be aware of motorcyclists at all times.

“We will continue to support Andy throughout his continued recovery.”

Andy was starting to slow down as he approached a red light when the collision happened near the junction with Thirlwell Road on 18 June, 2018.

He was taken to Northern General Hospital where he underwent a MRI scan.

Andy, who also suffered serious cuts, underwent surgery to pin his knee.

He has started physiotherapy and hydrotherapy sessions but doctors still do not know how much movement in his knee he will regain. He has slowly began to weight bear on his right knee.

His injuries mean he was virtually housebound after the collision because he lives in a first floor flat with girlfriend Acacia Lawrence and the building does not have a lift. Initially, Andy could not walk up or down stairs so had to be carried out of the building. He continues to require assistance.

He recalled: “I had started to brake as the lights had changed to red then this car turned across into my lane. During that split-second I thought ‘this is going to hurt’ but I had no time to stop.

“The next thing I was on the ground. I was a bit dazed and shocked and tried to stand up but my leg went. It was at this point I realised it was pretty serious.

“The paramedics came and one of them said I was lucky to be alive and that my helmet probably saved my life.

“The accident is always on my mind. I’ll just be doing something like watching TV and it will just come into my head.

“Not being able to get back to a full routine does not help. It gives me more time to replay things in my head.

“Before the crash I used to be always out with friends and family or going to the gym, but now I’m stuck in the flat most of the time.