Sheffield epilepsy patient meets his hero Tom Daley

An epilepsy charity arranged for a Sheffield patient and avid diver to meet his hero Tom Daley.

Fable Epilepsy Charity organised the dream meeting for Miles Winskill and the Double World Champion Diver.

On Monday April 1, Miles travelled to London accompanied by his Father and visited the London Aquatic Centre to watch Tom train and then had the opportunity to meet with him afterwards.

Tom spent time with Miles chatting and signed his book and happily took part in photographs with him.

Miles, who has Epilepsy and Sturge Weber Syndrome doesn’t let it control him and is keen diver and watches and follows the progress of his Hero ‘Tom’.

Sarah Osborne-Green Operations Manager said: “We are so pleased that we have been able to arrange for Miles to meet Tom, who inspires him to continue with his dreams by becoming a diver.

“We are very grateful to Tom for taking the time out of his hectic schedule. Our wishes and dreams project called ‘Fable Dream Factory’ endeavours to create special moments by granting patients their wishes and dreams, these are not always possible to arrange but on this occasion I am very proud to be involved in making Mile’s wish come true.

“From what I understand from his parents that he is still smiling about it, this makes it all worthwhile.”

The family were truly grateful for this opportunity and Miles said to us “Thank you so much for arranging for me to meet my hero”.

Fable was set up in 1995 and has a team of friendly and well-informed staff always available to offer information, advice and support.

The charity can also put people in touch with other support groups, residential care homes and schools.

The charity offers a Patient Support Network of other patients, parents and carers who are willing to speak to people who are in a similar situation to themselves and an Epilepsy Information & Advice Centre.

Call Fable 0800 521629.