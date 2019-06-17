Sheffield family to compete in Red Bull Soapbox Race

The Cartwright family are to take part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race

The Cartwright family made up of Jon, Mark, Fred and Graham will be one of 64 teams to compete in this year’s Red Bull Soapbox Race event on Sunday July 7 at London’s Alexandra Place.

The family members have created a Soapbox called ‘Gnome Mower’, based off the film – ‘Gnomeo and Juliette.

Jon Cartwright from Gnome Mower said: “We can’t wait to take part in this year’s Red Bull Soapbox Race, down at Alexandra Palace. We’re a family team of myself, my brother in law, father in law and my brother in law's father.

We’re not the Stig we’re a garden gnome and we are going to bring that trophy home".

Gnome Mower was inspired by their children who love the film Gnomeo and Juliette.

The legendary race, which promises to be one of the wackiest and most entertaining road races ever staged, will return to the UK, hot on the heels of sold-out races across the globe.

Returning to London’s Alexandra Palace, 20,000 spectators will watch both amateur drivers and experienced racers in homemade soapboxes as they dare to attempt the downhill race in the fastest possible time. Fuelled by nothing but sheer courage, gravity and perhaps a little Red Bull, the race is set to be one of the most talked about events of the summer.

In the 19 years since the very first event was held in Brussels, designs have ranged from a rodeo clown, a massive corn on the cob to a miniature replica of the Golden Gate Bridge. If you can imagine it, chances are somebody has built it and driven it at Red Bull Soapbox Race.

If you want to cheer on Gnome Mower and see what other weird and wonderful designs will be competing visit https://soapboxrace.redbull.com/uk/en/ for tickets