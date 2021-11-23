Sheffield garden centre staff appeal for help after baby Jesus and Mary figures are stolen from nativity scene

The nativity scene at the garden centre in Loxley

The scene at the entrance to Langlands Garden Centre in Loxley has been welcoming visitors for many years at Christmas time and is a popular part of their festive celebrations.

But at the weekend staff noticed two key figures were missing, that of the baby Jesus, and mother Mary, and were not in the garden centre at all.

They are now appealing for Sheffield residents who may have seen the figures to help them reunite the figures with the scene.

Assistant manager Jamie Hewings told the Sheffield Telegraph: “They’ve taken baby Jesus and Mary and left all of the other things in there – it’s not a nice thing to do. We have put it out on social media to see if anybody knew anything about it.

"We’ve had this nativity scene for years so we can’t really replace them (the figures)."

A member of the weekend team noticed the figures had been taken from the centre, based on West Lane, but the staff aren’t sure exactly when it happened.

Jamie added: “The staff member who spotted it couldn’t believe it had happened. Why at a Christmas nativity scene would someone would want to take the two main things out of it?