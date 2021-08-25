Sheffield grandmother 'prepared to get arrested' if necessary at Extinction Rebellion London protests

The Extinction Rebellion action in London today

Janice Brown, aged 67 and of Nether Edge, is in the capital as the environmental group focuses its campaign on the capital’s financial district and institutions which it says are helping to fuel climate change.

Thousands of people are set to take part, including several from the Sheffield branch of Extinction Rebellion.

Janice, who has been involved with the campaign for a couple of years, told the Telegraph: “As time goes on the worst predictions about climate change are being seen to be coming true even quicker than expected – all the fires and floods and extreme weather in every country around the world, including this country.

Janice Brown of Nether Edge at the protests

“I have two daughters and two grandsons and I am terrified for their future. I have come to London because I think it is important that we demonstrate where the powers are that can make the changes.

“The Government has declared a climate emergency but seems to have done very little to take any action and they are still planning to invest in fossil fuels. They’ve got to stop and stop now.”

More than 100 people have been arrested since Sunday, the day before the demonstrations started.

Dances, speeches and more creative ways of protesting have taken place in central London, outside embassies, Government departments and landmarks.

The Extinction Rebellion protests in London today

Janice said it was an ‘exciting and busy’ atmosphere and the campaign was aimed at causing disruption to decision makers while having conversations with ordinary people.

The retired probation and health worker added: “Most people understand what we are doing and why we are here. Some people don’t like our tactics but the vast majority support us.