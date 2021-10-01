Sheffield hotel unveils city's first rooftop shower in its premium penthouse suite

Sheffield's first rooftop shower

The development in Garden Street includes 19 high-quality, serviced apartments in the heart of town, just 200m from the city centre.

But only one pad sports a rooftop shower with amazing views of the city — the premium penthouse suite.

The £5million short-stay venue, created by developer Southern Grove, threw open its doors this week to tourists and students, as well as their visiting family and friends.

Steel City Lofts is the third phase of the £40m Steel City student accommodation development, which has been delivered by Southern Grove's sister company, the Purpose Built Student Accommodation provider Future Generation

Steel City Lofts has been constructed behind the historic red-brick facade of an old workshop, which has been retained and restored.

The company has gone to great lengths to protect the building’s historic character, with the constraints of the historic architecture providing for unique and quirky layouts in every room.

Andrew Southern, chairman of Southern Grove and Future Generation, said: “An outdoor shower might not be everyone’s cup of tea in the winter months but it’s a little touch of Mediterranean luxury to enjoy in the summer, which makes this project unique. It’s also great to notch up a Sheffield first.

“The city is my home town so I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve delivered here.

"This completion marks the end of a massive effort to contribute to Sheffield’s future success. The city is now a world class commercial centre that is alive with innovation and has become a hub for international students too.