Sheffield Labour MPs issued a statement in response to death of five year old boy

Metropolitan Hotel on Blonk Street, Sheffield

Mohamed Munib Majeedi fell to his death from the window of Metropolitan Hotel on Blonk Street on August 18.

Sheffield Labour MP’s have responded to the tragic death of the young boy, they said: “Mohammed’s death is an unimaginable tragedy. Our hearts go out to his family and friends; and supporting them at this terrible time must be everyone’s priority.

"After fleeing the harrowing situation in Afghanistan, they sought asylum and protection in our country, and it is devastating that Mohammed lost his life in this way and here in the UK’s first City of Sanctuary. His death is felt across Sheffield and across the country.

“The lessons must be learnt from this tragedy, so it is never repeated. The Home Office have a duty of care for all those who they resettled under their programmes. We support the Refugee Council’s call for an urgent investigation into the circumstances of Mohammed’s death, which must be independently conducted to establish what was known by the Home Office about the suitability and safety of this accommodation, and what procedures were followed before commissioning its use for vulnerable families.