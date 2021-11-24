Sheffield library can buy new computers thanks to city shoppers' donations
Volunteers from Broomhill Community Library can buy new computers for public use thanks to local shoppers.
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 1:06 pm
Updated
The library was one of the nominated charities for a fund at the Co-op in Crookes.
Judith Pitchforth, chair of the library management group, said: “We will use the money to buy new computers for public use. People come in to access the Internet, keep in touch with friends and family or do homework.”
The library is also holding a mega book sale next week.