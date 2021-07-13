Sheffield man makes nearly five times auction estimate on his token and badge collection and gives the cash to charity

This coin commemorated the visit of Queen Victoria to Sheffield in 1897, when she opened the town hall.

The tokens and checks from liquorice allsort maker Bassetts, based in Owlerton, were collected by city man Tim Hale. The Bassetts tokens were in a 30 token set which also included items from C Booth and Son cutlers.

The set sold for £682, almost five times its £140 starting estimate, and was bought by a Yorkshire collector at an auction by Dix Noonan Webb. Tim, aged 68, has collected Sheffield memorabilia since his teens but decided that now was the right time to sell.

He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2014, making his collection difficult to manipulate. He told the Dixon Noonan Webb website: “People have asked me whether selling the collection is making me feel sad.

These sports medals were part of a 60-lot sale which netted Tim Hale almost £10,000.

"But, you know, it isn't – at least not yet! I'm pleased that many fellow collectors will have the opportunity to add new items to their own collections, and I'm pleased that I'll get a little more room space back, as is my wife!

“I am very pleased with the outcome of the sale and the interest that my collection attracted. Dix Noonan Webb did a very professional job promoting the sale to all corner of the globe, and I have have just sent a donation of £500 to Parkinson's UK to support them in their vital work.

"I hope that the new owners of my tokens and medals enjoy them as much as I did and the stories that make Sheffield so great continue to be told.”

His 60-lot Sheffield Tokens and Paranumismatica achieved a total of £9,833. It included badges won by Jack Thompson, who played inside forward for Sheffield Wednesday from July 1933 to April 1946, then for Doncaster Rovers, May 1946 to June 1948.

Tim Hale donated £500 from the sale to Parkinson's UK to "support them in their vital work."

Other items included historical medals from the visit of Queen Victoria to Sheffield to open the New Town Hall in 1897. Items sold to bidders from the UK, Europe and North America.