Sheffield MP calls for cimate education to be included in national curriculum

Olivia Blake, the MP for Sheffield Hallam, spoke as 70 per cent of teachers reported no mention of the climate in their training qualifications, whilst only four per cent of students said that they knew a lot about the climate crisis.

She spoke in a debate in Westminster Hall which was the first time climate education has been debated in Parliament, just four days before the start of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Olivia said: “The climate crisis is not going away. If the purpose of our school system, as one Labour Prime Minister once said, is ‘to equip children to the best of their ability for a lively, constructive place in our society’, it's right that we educate them about it through the national curriculum.”