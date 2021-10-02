Sheffield MP Louise Haigh criticises Met police advice following Sarah Everard's murder

PABest Floral tributes at the bandstand in Clapham Common, London, for Sarah Everard. Pc Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared at the Old Bailey in London charged with the kidnap and murder of the 33-year-old. Picture date: Friday March 19, 2021.

Louise Haigh, MP for Sheffield Heeley took to Twitter yesterday to criticise advice posted by the Metropolitan Police to protect women and girls in the wake of Wayne Couzens’ crimes.

The advice suggested asking questions if they are concerned about an officer, including why the officer is there, why the officer is arresting them, and where the officer’s colleagues are.

The tweet also stated: “If you feel you are in imminent danger, always dial 999.”

Louise Haigh MP for Sheffield Heeley.

Haigh tweeted: “The absolute state of this. They should be giving us answers on what they are doing to ensure officers will not do harm. Not demanding women ask questions if they are suspicious of their officers.”

Sheffield Hallam MP Olivia Blake also retweeted Angela Rayner’s post, in response to met police advice that women should shout or wave a bus down if they don’t trust a male officer.

Rayner’s tweet said: “What is going on at the top of the Metropolitan Police? Give me strength.”

Wayne Couzens kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard in March this year while he was working for the Metropolitan Police and the Met has faced a massive backlash following his crimes.

Olivia Blake, Sheffield Hallam MP.

Couzens was given a whole life sentence on September 30 for his crimes. Up to and following his sentencing, the Met has issued controversial advice on how people should protect themselves.