Sheffield nursery snowflake fundraiser for children's hospital is a sparkling success

Hannah and the children at Garden House Nursery raised money for the Children's Hospital Charity.

Garden House Nursery in Fulwood launched a fundraiser this year to support Sheffield Children’s Hospital’s snowflake appeal, in which sponsors can see their snowflakes illuminated on the hospital’s sites.

The snowflake appeal has run for seven years and raised over £1 million for the hospital, through the support of businesses, schools, community groups, families and individuals.

Hannah Grimbley, aged 26, said: “The fundraiser has been really good, we have done so well and the parents have been amazing. We wanted to raise £600 for a small snowflake but we have already raised nearly £700. We have been told that they have some medium snowflakes left and we may raise enough for one.

The Children's Hospital is close the nursery's heart as some of the parents work there and several of the children have used its services.

“We have our Christmas market still to come and last time we raised about £300. We will have a raffle and some of the older children will stand behind their tables and show parents what they have made. We also had a bake sale earlier in the year which was amazing. It was the first time we could have something that parents could come to because it was outside.

“Sheffield Children’s Hospital is our designated charity so we have fundraised for it before. We work with children so it is close to our hearts. A lot of our parents are doctors and they work there."

This is the first year that the nursery has got involved with the snowflake appeal, but Hannah hopes that next year they will be able to do it again and raise even more money for a bigger snowflake.

She added: “We are lucky that we have not had to have a child airlifted or anything extreme like that but just knowing there is a dedicated children’s hospital that is there for us is great.”

Abbie Whiting, Regional Fundraising Assistant at The Children’s Hospital Charity added: “We would like to say a huge thank you to Hannah and everyone at Garden House Nursery for their fantastic support of our much-loved snowflake display this year. To have raised so much, so quickly, is really inspiring and I can’t wait to see their snowflake sparkle this Christmas.”