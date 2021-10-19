Sheffield park could get shipping container cafe, toilet and activity hub as new consultation launched

The shelter which was demolished earlier this year

As previously reported by the Telegraph, the hut in Bingham Park was demolished earlier this year after four decades due to safety concerns.

Now Sheffield Council’s parks department has launched a fresh consultation on creating a cafe, toilet and activity hub facility there.

The document says that, after the success of the mobile coffee van from Motore Cafe that has been operating there since 2020, as well as feedback from local people, ‘ we have established that there is a need for a café and toilet facility in this park.’

It adds: “Situated on the Green Belt, the route known as 'Porter Valley' that runs from Endcliffe Park, through Bingham and Forge Dam, and out to the Peak District is extremely well loved and we want to ensure there are enough facilities to support the community.

"A café development would ensure that toilet facilities are available, and that people have access to a food and drink outlet and a place to meet and socialise.

“We believe that the combination of a café with other activities will encourage greater use of the space, including key local heritage gems such as Shepherd Wheel, and will support Sheffield’s Outdoor City aims and objectives.

"Therefore, developing the café as an activity hub will provide a focal point for community activity and visitor information - which could include information on local history (such as Shepherd Wheel) and wildlife of the Porter Valley, indoor and/or outdoor activity space for meetings, fitness classes, events including walks and talks."

The survey says there is a lot of support for a longstanding cafe in the area.

It says the cafe and activity hub would be on the same site as the old ranger’s building but it is proposed that it is larger to accommodate more facilities.

It would also be built from shipping containers so it is easy to install and will not require extensive groundworks on site which will preserve the land.

The consultation says: “It is acknowledged that the old building was a local landmark, and we hope that this new café will be well used and loved by the community.”

Residents and park users are asked what facilities and features they would like the development to have- from bike parking to evening opening hours.