Sheffield Parkour teen showcases skills with YouTube sensation

A renowned extreme sports director has partnered with a 14-year-old Sheffield-based parkour phenomenon to showcase her skills in an airplane boneyard in USA.

DevinSuperTramp partnered with 14-year-old Elise Bickley in a bid to inspire other teens.

Parkour is the act of getting from one point to another in a complex area without any additional equipment and in the fastest and most efficient way possible.

Elise is in grade 9 at High Storrs Secondary School. She is planning to go to Canada in August for the qualifiers for the North American Parkour Championships.

This activity was part of a Wix.com’s ‘Up for Anything’ web series where certain Wix users such as Elise who have turned their passions into a business or part of their lives, had the opportunity to celebrate their achievements with a bigger platform or influencer in order to raise their profile globally.