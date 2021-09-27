Sheffield petrol station runs out of fuel as pumps are covered with plastic bags
A Sheffield petrol station has run out of fuel today as worries over supplies and panic buying continue.
Texaco petrol station at Banner Cross ran out of fuel today (September 27) and all of the pumps were covered in plastic bags.
All fuel types – premium unleaded, diesel, and supreme unleaded are currently unavailable at the petrol station at the time of writing.
Cars were seen driving into the garage and immediately leaving again as drivers realised they could not fill up their cars there.
Last Friday, motorists were seen queuing at a Jet petrol station in Crookes amid a national spate of panic buying of fuel.
Drivers have been advised not to fill up outside of their normal routine and a number 10 offered assurances that there were sufficient fuel stocks in the UK.
However, there are concerns that as panic buying continues essential workers such as NHS staff may struggle to do their jobs without access to fuel.