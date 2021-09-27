Sheffield petrol station runs out of fuel as pumps are covered with plastic bags

All fuel types were unavailable at Texaco petrol station in Banner Cross today.

Texaco petrol station at Banner Cross ran out of fuel today (September 27) and all of the pumps were covered in plastic bags.

All fuel types – premium unleaded, diesel, and supreme unleaded are currently unavailable at the petrol station at the time of writing.

Cars were seen driving into the garage and immediately leaving again as drivers realised they could not fill up their cars there.

Drivers were seen entering and immediately leaving the petrol station as they realised that no fuel was available.

Last Friday, motorists were seen queuing at a Jet petrol station in Crookes amid a national spate of panic buying of fuel.

Drivers have been advised not to fill up outside of their normal routine and a number 10 offered assurances that there were sufficient fuel stocks in the UK.