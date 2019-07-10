White Cross Vets, on Retford Road, was one of four practices around the country where cameras followed their work as they helped injured and poorly pets.

The crews followed Cat Henstridge and her colleagues as they treated a range of animals of all shapes and sizes – from emergency surgery on Maisey the cat whose uterus had ballooned to 100 times its normal size to Blue, the greedy retriever with a habit of eating gloves!

Filming at White Cross Vets on Retford Road in Handsworth

Cat even got to pick up penguins as she visited a wildlife sanctuary to check over their colony of Humboldt penguins.

With 10 episodes in this latest series, The Pets Factor is an observational documentary animal show based in Sheffield, Bristol, Essex and London, where the dynamic and diverse vet squad are on call to inspire the next generation of pet carers.

The show gives the CBBC audience an ‘access-all-areas’ pass to the busiest and most caring vet practices in the UK with entertaining stories, quirky animations, lots of ‘take home’ & a generous dose of LOL, yuk and ‘totes emosh’ moments, making the series one of CBBC’s most popular brands.