Sheffield photographer's work is featured in three local calendars

John's photo of Sheffield City Centre is on the front cover of The Famous Sheffield Shop calendar 2022.

John Scholey, aged 73, is a retiree and avid photographer who has been snapping the city of his birth for years, capturing calming nature scenes as well as impressive urban sprawl.

This year several of his pictures were selected to be featured in three Sheffield calendars, with one of his photos making the front cover of one calendar.

John said: “I have been interested in photography for a long long time. I joined Sheffield Photographic Society just before I retired in 2010 and my interest increased. I am now the exhibition coordinator for Sheffield Photographic Society.

Ducks swimming on an icy lake, outside Kenwood Hotel

"I mainly take natural history photos but I like all sorts. If you are taking photos of wildlife you have to be patient, the real professionals can sit for hours waiting for an opportunity.”

The photographs which John submitted for each calendar include one of ducks swimming in an icy lake outside the Kenwood Hotel, a snowy scene at Endcliffe Park cafe, a cityscape, and scenery around Nether Edge.

Three of John’s photos are featured in the Green Nether Edge calendar, two are in the Friends of Porter Valley calendar, and two are in the Famous Sheffield Shop calendar, including one on the front cover.

John added: “I took the picture which is on the front of the Sheffield calendar a while ago now. The Lord Mayor at the time bought a copy of that picture and it was displayed in his parlour for a while.

A snowy day at Endcliffe Park playground.

“I also make my own calendar for about a dozen friends. I was given a copy of each of the three calendars with my pictures in. We will find places to put them all up, they will be dotted around the house.

“Sheffield is a great place for nature photography, you have places like Ecclesall Woods which had great autumn colours, you have Big Moor with the stags, in the city you see foxes walking about at night.

“I did quite a bit of photography during lockdown. My wife and I spent more time walking than we normally would. I went out walking locally, having the camera with me prompted us to go out more.”

John Scholey is exhibition coordinator of Sheffield Photographic Society. Picture Scott Merrylees

A colourful photo taken in Nether Edge.

Sheffield City Centre as seen from Brincliffe Park