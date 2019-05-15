Sheffield residents get into the groove for new musical pocket park 

Residents got into the groove as part of a unique event to showcase plans for a ‘musical pocket park’ in Sheffield city centre.

Dozens of visitors of all ages gathered at Fountain Square Park, near Barker’s Pool, earlier this afternoon to play a range of large musical instruments.

Seth Webster trying out one of the instruments.

The event was organised by the action group ChangingSheff as a way of giving people a taste of what could be to come in the square.

They want to turn the public space into a musical pocket park featuring about 10 permanently sited percussion instruments that make sounds similar to wind chimes.

A visitor plays instruments in the park.

Group chairman Peter Sephton said: “This would be a great way to bring people into this space and I am sure visitors will find it a lot of fun, particularly families.

“This is a trial to find out whether people like the idea of having these instruments in the city centre. If the answer is ‘yes’ we will take it forward.”

Ryan Sheppard, aged 31, who was visiting with his wife Sophie, aged 30, and their son Freddie, aged three, liked the idea of a musical pocket park.

The Handsworth man said: “I think it would be great. My son seems to like it anyway.

Group chairman Peter Sephton.

“Usually if he doesn’t like something he walks away from it straight away but he has been going around having a go at a lot of the instruments and seems to be enjoying it.”

Mr Sephton said they will be asking people who work in a nearby office block for their thoughts on the project.

If they say it is too noisy then the group will consider another location – behind Debenhams and The Light cinema on The Moor.

The group has submitted initial plans to Sheffield City Council for consideration.

They will also send in the results of the survey before a decision is made on the next move.