Sheffield restaurant week returns after two years - with ten days of food and drink offers

From Wednesday October 13 through to Friday, October 22, 2021, a host of city centre venues will be providing mouth-watering offers throughout the day with offers starting from as little as £5.There will be breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner and drinks offers available from eateries serving a range of cuisines.

This year’s offers come from a host of familiar participants including Birdhouse, Cavells, The Common Room, Forum Kitchen + Bar, Marmadukes, The Roebuck, SMOKE BBQ, Unit Sheffield and Wildwood.There will also be a number of venues taking part for the very first time including ASK Italian, FabRico Coffee House, The Furnace, Macpot, The Mowbray and Tigs Bagel and Coffee House.This year’s Restaurant Week offers will be released from this Wednesday October 6.