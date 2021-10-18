Sheffield school to promote reading with book sharing scheme

Slybrarians with their books at Windmill Hill Primary School.

Windmill Hill Primary school has recruited a team of ‘slybrarians’ who are determined to bring a love of reading to children in Chapeltown and beyond.

Reception pupils at the school have each received a book and the first part of their mission is to take their book home and read it.

They are then encouraged to either pass on the book to another child they know, or slip the book back into its protective packaging and leaving it somewhere in the community for another child to find.

Sarah Reynolds, Assistant Head in charge of Reading at Windmill Hill said, “At Windmill we love reading and as teachers we know how key it is that children have positive early experiences to nurture their love of books. We are very proud of our first group of slybrarians who have been very enthusiastic about the project.”

"Students are very excited about reading their books and taking them home. It promotes reading in an exciting way. Students learn about reading but also sharing and caring about other people in the community. We have started with reception students. If it is a success we can look into promoting it with different age groups.”

According to the Literacy Trust, over 380,000 UK children did not have any book of their own at home in 2019. Through this project, Windmill Hill aim to promote reading and help to provide students across their community with a book to read.

Simon Plant, head of school at Windmill Hill, said: “We hope that most of the children who read these books will pass them on for others to enjoy, but if they do fall into the hands of a child who has few or even no books at home, we are happy for them to keep hold of their book for as long as they wish, so they can enjoy reading them again and again.”